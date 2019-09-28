Sherwin (SHW) Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Increased Huntsman (HUN) Holding by $12.02 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 47,224 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64 million, down from 48,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 600,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.86 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2.03 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,937 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Limited Company. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 10,000 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 165,587 shares. 30 were reported by Adirondack. First Allied Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.08% or 636,790 shares. Plante Moran Lc holds 604 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited accumulated 1.14% or 3,443 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com holds 5,629 shares. Fort LP holds 0.5% or 5,664 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 144,117 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 66,294 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 9,741 shares stake. Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Com owns 1,800 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 22, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 21.03 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Huntsman profit, revenue miss expectations – MarketWatch” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huntsman sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA falling 10% vs. prior quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman: A Reasonable Choice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldentree Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 4.3% or 1.86 million shares. Hm Payson & owns 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 650 shares. 270 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 9,496 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 181,436 shares. Aperio Ltd Co stated it has 240,532 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has 164,378 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Guggenheim Capital has 0.06% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Maverick Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Principal Financial Grp Inc invested in 2.71 million shares. Swiss Bank reported 390,974 shares. Shell Asset Company reported 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 35,318 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Thornburg Inv Mgmt holds 1.79M shares.