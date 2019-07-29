Sherwin (SHW) Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; Portland Investment Counsel Position in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Boosted as Stock Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 384,479 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 09/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – BROOKFIELD WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY COMPANY A REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $1.2 BLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 1,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 2,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 592,899 shares traded or 10.21% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates owns 16,109 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Fmr Llc invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bancshares Trust reported 6 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 10,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bb&T holds 35,943 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 6,940 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 2,850 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 629,475 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 182,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0% stake. Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Td Asset Management invested in 0.22% or 7.16 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Ser Corporation holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.12% or 53,986 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 42,148 shares. Copeland Mgmt Lc reported 2,639 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 109,599 shares. Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 431 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Com holds 552 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Co has 0.72% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,375 shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 118,859 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Jlb & Associate accumulated 6,507 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 54,741 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation accumulated 725 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 574 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Petroleum And Chemical C (NYSE:SNP) by 6,188 shares to 57,825 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,163 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc Com (NYSE:YUM).

