Sherwin (SHW) Holder Montag & Caldwell Cut Holding by $6.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Argi Investment Services Position in Patterson Companies Com (PDCO) Lifted as Market Value Declined

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 15,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 139,949 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.28M, down from 155,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $526.71. About 187,593 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc Com (PDCO) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 14,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 39,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 24,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 685,232 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. – PDCO; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $598.31 million for 20.23 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 68,368 shares to 248,063 shares, valued at $41.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 68,368 shares to 248,063 shares, valued at $41.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

