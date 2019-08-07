Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Both Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 43 2.71 N/A 1.08 36.58 Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 35 0.00 N/A 1.46 23.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.00% 0% 0% Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has a 0.32 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. has beta of 0.08 which is 92.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0 0 1 3.00 Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is $54, with potential upside of 56.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 51.5% and 2.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 2.82% 2.69% -4.97% -14.81% 20.74% -11.05% Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. -1.58% -6.19% -4.91% -2.11% -1.89% -4.3%

For the past year Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. has weaker performance than Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 196 cell site towers built on leased land; leased space on 170 towers; and had 202 leases with other wireless communications providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities throughout the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The companyÂ’s Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology (ICT), corporate solution services, and bill handling services. This segment also offers interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. Its Mobile Communications Business segment provides mobile services, and ICT and other mobile services; and sells mobile handsets, tablets, and data cards. The companyÂ’s Internet Business segment provides Internet service provider, Internet value-added, data communication, Internet data center, and ICT and other Internet services. Its International Fixed Communications Business segment offers international long distance telephone, international leased line, international data, satellite, and ICT and other international services. The companyÂ’s Other Business segment sells electronic products and properties. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.