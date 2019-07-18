Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) EPS Estimated At $0.26; DUFRY AG BASEL NAMEN AKT. SHARES SWITZE (DFRYF) Shorts Raised By 1.57%

DUFRY AG BASEL NAMEN AKT. SHARES SWITZE (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) had an increase of 1.57% in short interest. DFRYF’s SI was 225,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.57% from 222,400 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 58 days are for DUFRY AG BASEL NAMEN AKT. SHARES SWITZE (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)’s short sellers to cover DFRYF’s short positions. It closed at $85.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. SHEN’s profit would be $12.96 million giving it 36.75 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 36,531 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 34.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 Shenandoah Telecom Declines Most in Over a Year; 08/05/2018 – David L. Heimbach Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Hosts Wildflower Weekend; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q OPER REV. $151.6M, EST. $155.7M; 24/04/2018 – USCIS: 5/03/2018 5 – 7 p.m. (Eastern) USCIS Library Information Desk Shenandoah Branch Library 2111 SW 19 St. Miami, FL 33145; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q ADJ OIBDA $71.0M; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q OPER REV. $151.7M, EST. $155.0M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q EPS $1.21; 27/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Tourism to Shenandoah National Park Creates $95.8 million in Economic Benefits

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2,246 activity. SCHULTZ LEIGH ANN bought $2,246 worth of stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 35.39 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Shenandoah Telecommunications Company shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 23.94 million shares or 3.03% more from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.04% or 119,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Prudential Fincl reported 349,584 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 122,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gru owns 17,528 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 93,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 1,700 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 164,309 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 7,640 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 0.01% stake. Teton Advisors invested 1.29% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 10,856 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 119,473 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN).