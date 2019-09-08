Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Comparing side by side

Both Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) compete on a level playing field in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 41 2.53 N/A 1.08 36.58 GCI Liberty Inc. 59 7.46 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and GCI Liberty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.00% 0% 0% GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and GCI Liberty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0 0 0 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, GCI Liberty Inc.’s consensus price target is $67.33, while its potential upside is 5.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and GCI Liberty Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.5% and 96.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of GCI Liberty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 2.82% 2.69% -4.97% -14.81% 20.74% -11.05% GCI Liberty Inc. -6.5% -4.36% 0.59% 35.38% 28.45% 45.12%

For the past year Shenandoah Telecommunications Company had bearish trend while GCI Liberty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company beats on 5 of the 9 factors GCI Liberty Inc.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 196 cell site towers built on leased land; leased space on 170 towers; and had 202 leases with other wireless communications providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities throughout the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.