Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Position by $3.19 Million as Stock Declined; Stone Run Capital Has Increased Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake by $322,500 as Share Value Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 72,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 467,647 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75M, down from 540,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 6,194 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 23/04/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.21; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q ADJ OIBDA $71.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Shenandoah Telecommunications Compa, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHEN); 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Rev $151.6M; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Plans Prescribed Burn; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q EPS $1.21; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 41,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $159.68. About 30,925 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SHEN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 23.94 million shares or 3.03% more from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited holds 467,647 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 35,453 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 137,669 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 30,530 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 731,226 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.01% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Ameritas Invest Inc accumulated 3,879 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). 2,927 are owned by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. 581,007 are owned by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 12,143 shares. Crow Point Partners Ltd Com stated it has 7.33% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Com has invested 0% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 136,350 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $188.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2,246 activity.

