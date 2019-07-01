Shelton Capital Management Upped Position in Public Storage (PSA) by $7.78 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Rose While Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.32 Million Its Holding

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 18.34M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $236.54. About 349,239 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 235,342 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co holds 426,458 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 86,758 are owned by Regent Llc. Torch Wealth Lc stated it has 6,881 shares. 18,928 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. First Fincl Bank has 216,931 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 46,558 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd accumulated 84,230 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability owns 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,276 shares. S R Schill & Associate holds 0.68% or 20,985 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 1.83 million shares. Stack Mgmt stated it has 954,208 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6.94M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: XT – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Twilio Needs to Figure Out How to Land the Rocket Ship – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Worried About the Trade War? Buy These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoom: Risky Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow on Pace for Best June: 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 61,992 shares to 4,126 shares, valued at $65.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 3,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades 2 Storage Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy at Least Yielding 3% – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.