Shelton Capital Management Upped Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $7.78 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Valley National Advisers Lowered Its Stake by $826,111 as Share Price Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.74. About 781,278 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 88.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 15,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114,000, down from 17,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 103,754 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $28.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 17,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oracle to Appeal Court of Federal Claims JEDI Decision – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “This week in Amazon: ‘Burn book’ edition – Washington Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension holds 0.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 3.04 million shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.45% or 112,451 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 315,384 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Osborne Lc reported 62,144 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.1% or 212,844 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 4,980 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Punch And Management holds 92,940 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And, New York-based fund reported 17,020 shares. Gladius Capital Management Lp invested in 0% or 9,210 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 340,587 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 233,518 are owned by Fiduciary. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca holds 8,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Allstate invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.