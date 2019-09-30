Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) by $3.06 Million; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 12,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 401,331 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.09 million, up from 388,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.47 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92 million, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 1.64 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 368,144 shares to 378,834 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 24,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franklin Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Squareâ€™s Cash App Has Wall Street Divided on the Companyâ€™s Stock – Barron’s” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Templeton model portfolios debut on Morgan Stanley MAPS platform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Templeton Announces Cash Distributions for Franklin LibertyShares ETFs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 20,432 shares to 508,583 shares, valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,521 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Medtronic (MDT) Announces FDA Approval, US Launch of Next-Generation Evolut PRO+ TAVR System for Treatment of Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis Patients – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.