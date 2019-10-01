Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Its Nvr (NVR) Stake by $1.51 Million; As Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Market Valuation Declined, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered by $317,548 Its Position

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 4,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 46,699 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, down from 50,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 399,302 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 66.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 448 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 230 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $3714.03. About 16,640 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Undervalued Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 247 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 13,920 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 87 shares. Fragasso Gru stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc owns 16 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.15% or 2,359 shares. Pnc Service Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 513 shares. Zacks Investment invested in 243 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.13% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 964 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Decatur Capital Mngmt reported 0.94% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Prudential reported 18,868 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 239 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1 were reported by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.84 million activity. $229,950 worth of stock was bought by Jung Alexandra A on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $52.08 EPS, up 7.87% or $3.80 from last year’s $48.28 per share. NVR’s profit will be $190.37M for 17.83 P/E if the $52.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $53.09 actual EPS reported by NVR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17,639 shares to 20,363 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 27,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) by 104,544 shares to 123,672 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 201,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 8.94 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.