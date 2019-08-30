Shelton Capital Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Raised as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Wealth Architects Raised Stake by $355,320

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $207.39. About 13.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $207.39. About 13.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Co holds 1 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd holds 12.77 million shares. Pecaut & Company holds 59,894 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 9.94 million shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has invested 0.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The France-based Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highfields Cap Mgmt LP reported 700,000 shares. Trb Advsr Lp invested in 306,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 860,146 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,996 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.76% or 67,128 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Llc holds 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 73,208 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa holds 27,981 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Aristotle Management Limited Co reported 2,000 shares. The California-based Cap Research has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 6,179 shares to 330 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 8,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).