Shelton Capital Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased by $403.89 Million; As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Price Rose, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Holding by $18.20 Million

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 744,666 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 10.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 13,157 shares to 127 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 56,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,139 shares, and cut its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.63 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.