Shelton Capital Management Raised Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $3.19 Million as Share Value Rose; Mutual Of America Capital Management Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1032.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 35,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 38,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, up from 3,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $103.46. About 1.08M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 58,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.33 million, up from 58,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.64. About 2.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust has 2,290 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.33% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Enterprise Financial Ser Corp owns 212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd Com invested in 0% or 32 shares. Livingston Group Inc Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 7,545 shares. 604,904 are owned by Nomura Holdings. First Republic Management reported 62,911 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 4.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Maplelane Cap Lc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ci Investments Inc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 177,210 were accumulated by Amer International Group. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.47% or 293,456 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept owns 11,829 shares. 28,330 are owned by Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 3,140 are held by Stock Yards National Bank Trust Comm.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares to 36,751 shares, valued at $69.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv: An Interesting Growth Play With Further Upside From First Data Integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 2,777 shares to 20,932 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marlin Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 15,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,999 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Majedie Asset Management Limited reported 3,234 shares stake. The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Llc has invested 3.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strs Ohio reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roundview Capital Limited Liability owns 3,257 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Glaxis Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 1.07 million shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 392,791 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Decatur Mgmt reported 12,187 shares. Ems Capital Limited Partnership has invested 6.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Advisers holds 1.01% or 4,185 shares. Security Natl Trust Company has 1.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,191 shares. Horrell Capital Inc invested in 43 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Liability reported 49,708 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.12% or 432 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.66% or 4,350 shares.