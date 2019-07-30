Shelton Capital Management Raised Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; As Quanta Services (PWR) Share Value Rose, Hood River Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $484,922

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services (PWR) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 13,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,906 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, down from 291,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 978,158 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $209.62. About 19.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $107.97M for 12.51 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 498,697 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 148,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Fincl Bank & Tru Com holds 2.07% or 40,593 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Lc has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability Corp holds 7.17% or 136,875 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 962,675 shares. Roberts Glore And Il owns 2.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,477 shares. Twin Focus Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,589 shares. Trb LP reported 306,000 shares or 17.4% of all its holdings. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv reported 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,419 shares stake. The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Management Llc has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Noven Financial Grp Inc has 4,957 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Chatham Grp accumulated 38,567 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Company holds 74,918 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Wafra Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 144,434 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 12,024 shares to 237 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 22,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).