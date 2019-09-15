Shelton Capital Management Position in Lennar (LEN) Has Increased by $2.84 Million; Citigroup New (C) Stock Value Rose While Bar Harbor Trust Services Trimmed Its Holding by $826,000

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1937.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 59,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 3,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.96 million shares traded or 45.91% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 999,680 shares. Cap Invsts has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tcw Group Incorporated reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, First Washington has 1.54% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 64,588 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 84,156 shares. 10,425 are held by Tru Of Oklahoma. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 60,247 shares. Eulav Asset reported 105,000 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 1,309 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company reported 16,422 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 10,361 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

