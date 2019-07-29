Shelton Capital Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Hologic (HOLX) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 157,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,670 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, down from 577,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 1.07 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Breast Health Growth Aid Hologic (HOLX) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Hologic (HOLX) Inks Deal to Acquire SuperSonic Imagine – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NextGen (NXGN) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 72,940 shares to 371,815 shares, valued at $32.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $163.51M for 20.28 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT) by 3,651 shares to 231 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Holding Live Concerts in Stores – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush: Antitrust Interest In Tech Companies Mostly Noise, Breakups Unlikely – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

