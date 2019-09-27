Shelton Capital Management Lowered Its Apple (Put) (AAPL) Position by $650,100 as Valuation Rose; Green Square Capital Position in Centurylink Com (CTL) Lifted by $1.88 Million as Market Value Rose

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 4376.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 170,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 174,580 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 2.53M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $219.51. About 10.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Lc holds 0.05% or 22,602 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 240 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% or 609,258 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 272,609 shares. First Trust Company reported 15,754 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0% or 25,482 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 1.88 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.94% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Synovus Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hanson & Doremus Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 23,670 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 141,829 shares. Marco Invest Limited Liability owns 51,668 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,924 shares to 8,210 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ichor Holdings by 31,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.