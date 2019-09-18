Shelton Capital Management Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $46.88 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Macys (M) Stock Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lifted by $5.69 Million Its Position

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59M, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.92. About 598,665 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 271,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 809,183 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.37 million, up from 538,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 4.88 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive, says former Macy’s CEO; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 13,762 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Elm Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 986 shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 12,227 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hm Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 1,333 shares. Moreover, Iron Ltd has 1.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 804 shares. Washington Bank reported 1,502 shares. Veritas Mgmt Llp reported 115 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 644,823 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has 4,264 shares. 548,200 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Avenir invested 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisors Cap Management Lc accumulated 601 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 292 shares.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2,036 shares to 2,562 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 233,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.