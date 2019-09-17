Shelton Capital Management Lifted Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position by $3.76 Million as Shares Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Trimmed Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 billion, down from 404.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 5.97 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation, Benefits 44% of Net Revenue; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – ON TRACK TO DELIVER 2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – CONFIRMS THAT JOHN BRIDGEMAN HAS AGREED TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT FOR SHARE SALE AND PUT & CALL OPTION; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $176.00/Share From $172.00 by Morgan Stanley; 20/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $63; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS AMBIVALENCE ON DIRECTION, SHAPE OF INVESTMENT BANK REMAINS, NEW CEO TO FACE RENEWED PRESSURES TO EXECUTE COST CUTS; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES OF $2.7 BLN INCREASED FROM $2.5 BLN A YEAR AGO PRINCIPALLY ON HIGHER VOLUME DRIVEN EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/05/2018 – Morgan Cummings, O’Neal Gray

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1079.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 43,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 47,227 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 4,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 1.24M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.01% or 698 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Lc reported 736,700 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.44% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 281,076 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nomura Hldg has 0.15% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 759,870 shares. Cls Invs Ltd invested in 586 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has 6,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horseman Cap Limited accumulated 63,200 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Fin Group Inc has invested 100% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 15.41M shares. The Indiana-based 1St Source National Bank has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Paloma Prns Management owns 191,073 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk accumulated 447 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company invested in 24,566 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.17 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. Another trade for 88 shares valued at $7,783 was made by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Sunday, June 30. Sanchez Robert had bought 26 shares worth $2,271 on Wednesday, July 31. McAvoy John bought $2,350 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Saturday, August 31. $4,569 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $88 was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. 87 shares valued at $7,694 were bought by Muccilo Robert on Sunday, June 30.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $21.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 32,833 shares. Tcw Grp Inc reported 15,816 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.34% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. 3,310 were reported by Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.36% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 420,627 shares. Blackrock holds 0.12% or 31.37M shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap stated it has 47,227 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.15% or 142,868 shares. 14,237 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 64,682 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 0.31% stake. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.06% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).