Shelton Capital Management Lifted Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Position; PETROSHALE ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (PSHIF) Sellers Decreased By 37.92% Their Shorts

PETROSHALE INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) had a decrease of 37.92% in short interest. PSHIF’s SI was 44,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 37.92% from 71,200 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 20 days are for PETROSHALE INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PSHIF)’s short sellers to cover PSHIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.49% or $0.0502 during the last trading session, reaching $0.541. About 1,000 shares traded. PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management increased Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) stake by 1475% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management acquired 25,075 shares as Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 26,775 shares with $1.90 million value, up from 1,700 last quarter. Cadence Design System Inc now has $18.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 987,495 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

PetroShale Inc., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. The company has market cap of $92.58 million. It owns an area of covering approximately 1,825 net acres in Antelope property; 945 acres in the South Berthold area; 340 net acres in North Nesson property; 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota; and 160 net acres in South Mountrail area in the North Dakota Bakke, the United States. It has a 7.21 P/E ratio.

Shelton Capital Management decreased Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 448 shares to 230 valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) stake by 90,000 shares and now owns 630,000 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

