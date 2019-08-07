Shelton Capital Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position by $403.89 Million as Stock Rose; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Cut Position by $991,235

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $10.31 during the last trading session, reaching $270.38. About 521,745 shares traded or 31.12% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: 5 Fall Launch Questions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 3,831 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cap Ltd Liability owns 1.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,174 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv accumulated 90,923 shares. Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,144 shares. Lincoln has invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 559,376 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ifrah Fincl Serv accumulated 22,527 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Ltd holds 53,748 shares. 14,089 were reported by Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Gamco Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sky Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menlo Advisors Llc holds 23,433 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 3,466 shares to 282 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 4,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 37,295 shares to 196,620 shares, valued at $17.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 43,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).