Shelton Capital Management Increases Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON); Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Cryder Capital Partners Llp Upped Its Holding by $16.87 Million as Market Value Rose

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24M, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 1.00 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 529.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 22,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 26,313 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, up from 4,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $166.6. About 1.46M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Co accumulated 2.55M shares. Intact Mgmt holds 21,300 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jpmorgan Chase reported 13.98 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Mar Vista Investment Prns Ltd Co has invested 4.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Connable Office has invested 0.67% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). James Invest holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Country Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 124,903 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 31,835 shares. Dt Investment Ltd invested in 0.06% or 2,305 shares. Tompkins, a New York-based fund reported 29,635 shares. 24,095 are owned by Barometer Capital. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested 0.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares to 36,751 shares, valued at $69.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,589 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.