Shelton Capital Management Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined While Bender Robert & Associates Has Decreased Holding

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.85 million shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,263 shares. Doliver Advsr LP reported 6,480 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 67,905 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Westpac Banking holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 730,168 shares. Colorado-based Northstar Invest Ltd has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eaton Vance Management owns 6.50 million shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Alaska Permanent Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Envestnet Asset Management has 1.39 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt accumulated 100,259 shares or 7.98% of the stock. The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 4.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mufg Americas Holding has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horrell Cap Management owns 2,359 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 6,352 shares to 240 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Crucial For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China Tariffs and Huawei Restrictions Mean Tough Going for Skyworks Solutions – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: PG, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Invest has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc holds 0.22% or 18,302 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has 153,000 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,282 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 558,763 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na has 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,655 shares. Fdx Incorporated stated it has 52,311 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc accumulated 5.10 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,062 shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Com has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Llc reported 46,000 shares stake. Verity And Verity Lc holds 1.03% or 55,796 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Group reported 0.05% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 827,061 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday â€” AGN, ABBV, FDX, MSFT, BB – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New Long-Term Data from Upadacitinib Phase 3 Studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis Including Results on Clinical Remission at 48 Weeks Presented at EULAR – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Medtronic, Paychex and AbbVie – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Allergan plc to AbbVie Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.