Shelton Capital Management Increases Holding in Cdk Global (CDK); Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 1449.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 7,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 8,461 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $418,000, up from 546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 839,454 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 95.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 694,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 34,872 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 729,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 425,885 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO)

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,359 shares to 25,149 shares, valued at $27.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDK Global (CDK) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CDK Global Earns Digital Marketing Spot with GM, Serving Dealers for 15 Consecutive Years – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like CDK Global, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CDK) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.69 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.18% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 897,030 shares. 225,679 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Echo Street Mngmt Lc invested 1.67% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Gabelli Inv Advisers Incorporated reported 151,585 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 51,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,201 shares. Diversified Tru holds 6,100 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 36,517 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 29,941 shares. Axiom Invsts Ltd De holds 23,170 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 4,471 were reported by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 121,872 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,100 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Schroder Inv Group Inc has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).