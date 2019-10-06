Shelton Capital Management Increased Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position; Rafferty Asset Management Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 18.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 125,727 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 811,072 shares with $38.83 million value, up from 685,345 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $222.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC

Shelton Capital Management increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) stake by 2240.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management acquired 8,919 shares as The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 9,317 shares with $374,000 value, up from 398 last quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporati now has $48.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 14.48M shares traded or 47.85% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.72M were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 9,010 shares. Orca Management Ltd reported 11,256 shares. 97,969 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co. Covey Cap Advsrs Limited Com has invested 3.28% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.2% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.63% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 110,345 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Salem Inv Counselors invested in 960 shares or 0% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Co accumulated 16,092 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 2.43% or 417,156 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Asset Management has 0.6% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Jnba invested in 46,815 shares. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 38,496 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Among 12 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Charles Schwab has $5200 highest and $3300 lowest target. $42.29’s average target is 18.56% above currents $35.67 stock price. Charles Schwab had 21 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 2. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, July 12 by Wood. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 1 by Credit Suisse.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. $115,250 worth of stock was bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3. Another trade for 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 was made by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 4,710 shares to 33,295 valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 13,071 shares and now owns 97,576 shares. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Intel Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:INTC), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation – Common Stock has $6500 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $54.43’s average target is 6.89% above currents $50.92 stock price. Intel Corporation – Common Stock had 20 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, July 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 179,469 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.5% or 194,726 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mgmt holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 126,977 shares. Sadoff Mgmt accumulated 11,995 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Company owns 7,011 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Regal Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Markston Ltd Company holds 35,864 shares. Accredited Incorporated accumulated 21,169 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 1.46 million shares. Fiera holds 1.15 million shares. First Fiduciary Counsel Incorporated reported 3.2% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Parkside Fincl Bank And holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,394 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Lc stated it has 1.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 1.55% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).