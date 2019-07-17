Shelton Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $15.13 Million; As Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Position by $10.10 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 938,282 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 1.09M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 44,054 shares to 5,464 shares, valued at $45.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 181,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,110 shares, and cut its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 27,749 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 449 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 329 shares. Bath Savings reported 1.43% stake. Northcoast Asset Mgmt stated it has 15,923 shares. Victory Management accumulated 54,963 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 1,092 shares. 23,817 are owned by Friess Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. 59,043 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 1.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset One Co Limited has 232,304 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 604,591 shares. Marco Management Limited Co stated it has 313 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford And has 4.41 million shares. 1,467 were accumulated by Amarillo Bankshares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.