Shelton Capital Management Increased Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $7.78 Million; Share Price Rose; Blue Edge Capital Has Trimmed Eog Resources (EOG) Stake as Share Value Declined

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $247.51. About 559,995 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,384 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893.17 million, down from 13,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 2.12M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 3,299 shares to 269 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,179 shares to 13,426 shares, valued at $724.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Canada (EWC).

