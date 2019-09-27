Shelton Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO) by $394,324 as Stock Declined; Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Shareholder Agf Investments Has Increased Holding

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 5406.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 28,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 28,687 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408,000, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 7.26M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp. (OLED) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 53,120 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, up from 48,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $172.38. About 300,093 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,299 shares to 24,589 shares, valued at $26.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corp invested in 178,333 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 113,708 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Oakbrook Invests Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 74,875 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 5,932 shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 113,404 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 10,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Srb Corp holds 33,182 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 693 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Rampart Communications Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,027 shares. Wheatland Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 6,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,861 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Hrt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,512 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 20,888 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 103,598 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.51% or 356,794 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca reported 700 shares stake. Agf Investments Inc has invested 0.12% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 0% or 100 shares. 1,494 are held by First Allied Advisory Ser. Ww Asset Management stated it has 2,431 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Logan holds 5,357 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 172,277 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).