Shelton Capital Management Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Boosted Intuit (INTU) Holding By $16.71 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 64,013 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 1.19M shares with $311.42M value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Intuit now has $68.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 923,366 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review

Shelton Capital Management increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 890.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management acquired 28,734 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 31,962 shares with $3.24M value, up from 3,228 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Limited Liability Nj holds 0.03% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 254,660 shares. Brinker Cap holds 7,910 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Llc has 0.27% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davis Selected Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 31,970 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 158 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Company holds 2.10 million shares. 15,899 are held by Jasper Ridge Ltd Partnership. Carroll Financial Associate Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 129 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 994,975 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 9,940 shares. 56,425 are held by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Alps Advsrs accumulated 3,883 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 14.85% above currents $95.67 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners downgraded the shares of EA in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 8. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Returns to the Streets With All-New VOLTA FOOTBALL Mode Available Worldwide Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 1.31% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Strs Ohio owns 378,831 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.32M are held by Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.12% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 2,656 shares. Kepos Lp holds 11,250 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability reported 12,647 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,122 were reported by Carmignac Gestion. Spectrum Group accumulated 2,120 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Barbara Oil has invested 0.12% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 21,313 shares. Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 252,900 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Godsey & Gibb has 1,037 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks for Investors to Buy Heading into October – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intuit Inc (INTU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.