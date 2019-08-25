Shelton Capital Management Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $403.89 Million as Shares Rose; Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Golub Group Decreased Its Holding by $16.40 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 170,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 231,533 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26 million, down from 402,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.96 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S TO ADDRESS SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK ALLEGED KICKBACK LITIGATION AS PART OF INVESTOR DAY EVENT — PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS REVIEW OF ASSETS REFLECTS FOCUS ON ORAL HEALTH AND OTC DRUGS, REVIEWING OPTIONS FOR NUTRITION CATEGORY; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar® + Mekinist® for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Is Currently Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer; 11/05/2018 – Xolair (omalizumab; Roche/Novartis) Drug Overview 2018: A Recombinant Humanized Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Persistent Allergic Asthma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 264.7M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – AveXis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Has Expired on Novartis Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Llc holds 141,094 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Capital Int Sarl holds 63,060 shares. Milestone Group accumulated 13,950 shares. Cap Intll Investors reported 6.81 million shares stake. 252,798 were reported by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Axa invested in 2.72 million shares or 2.02% of the stock. Thomas White Limited reported 8,522 shares. Farmers Trust holds 2.97% or 55,215 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Inv Limited accumulated 11,378 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt owns 144,670 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. 18,207 are owned by Burke Herbert Comml Bank Tru. Lourd Limited Com owns 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,566 shares. Fincl Consulate owns 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,582 shares. Guinness Asset has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fil Ltd reported 3.47 million shares stake.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2,713 shares to 494 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 52,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,414 shares to 15,939 shares, valued at $27.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.86 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.