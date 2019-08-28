Shelton Capital Management Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake; As Packaging Amer Com (PKG) Valuation Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Boosted by $356,004 Its Position

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 90,003 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 86,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 900,675 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 62,451 shares to 6,494 shares, valued at $77.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 25,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,111 shares, and cut its stake in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

