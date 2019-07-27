Shelton Capital Management Holds Stake in Public Storage (PSA); Ctc Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Has Decreased by $32.76 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $239.43. About 941,715 shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,125 shares to 2,842 shares, valued at $334.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) by 26,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, AMAT – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: GPC,EBAY,NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Lessons to Learn After Netflix Stock’s Big Drop – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Is Losing Its Most Popular Show in 2021 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has 4.62% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 266 shares. Bluestein R H & Com reported 85,852 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arcadia Mgmt Mi owns 10,746 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.34 million shares. The Washington-based S R Schill And has invested 0.32% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Regal Invest Advsr Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 67,024 are held by Glynn Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated reported 253,537 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Guardian Tru has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tcw Grp Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 53,739 shares.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Public Storage a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Of The Best Investments For Boomers Concerned About Retirement – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 8,724 shares to 460 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM).