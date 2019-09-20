Shelton Capital Management Holds Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR); Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by $23.76 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1360.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 121,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 130,530 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71M, up from 8,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 1.81M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 505,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 981,411 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.05M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 708,523 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 25,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Limited Liability holds 4,300 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Legal & General Grp Public Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Putnam Fl Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 141,629 shares. Cambridge Tru Co has invested 0.61% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 4.23M shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 18,546 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Endowment LP invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Harding Loevner Lp owns 185 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 46,260 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Management Ltd has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 240 shares.