Shelton Capital Management Holding in Vmware (VMW) Has Lowered by $7.09 Million; Sq Advisors Has Lowered Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $209.35 Million as Share Value Rose

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 85.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $172.29. About 1.27 million shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.83 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.59M, down from 8.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 710,310 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 290 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Rmb Mgmt Lc reported 1,389 shares. Moreover, Suncoast Equity has 4.73% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0.19% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,482 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Com reported 24,307 shares stake. Andra Ap reported 46,900 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 167,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt stated it has 292 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation owns 86,807 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Citizens Comml Bank & Company has 0.21% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 10,295 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 11,254 shares. Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 109,280 shares.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares to 29,508 shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

