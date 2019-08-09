Shelton Capital Management Holding in Devon Energy New (DVN) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Hl Financial Services Has Increased J M Smucker Co (SJM) Position by $364,936

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 3,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 20,790 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 17,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in J M Smucker Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 252,103 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/04/2018 – Packaged Facts: J.M. Smucker’s Acquisition of Nutrish Points to Larger Industry-Wide Shift to Premium Pet Products; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S ON AINSWORTH ANNOUNCEMENT; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Transaction Is Expected to Close Early in Fiscal Year Beginning May 1; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ J M Smucker Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJM)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 319 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 10,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97B market cap company. It closed at $24.44 lastly. It is down 40.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 1.10 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership accumulated 30,000 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0% or 39,512 shares. Rowland Co Counsel Adv holds 47,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 175,769 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.38% or 72,590 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sit Investment Assocs invested in 5,275 shares. 619 are owned by Jnba Advsrs. 26,517 were accumulated by Rench Wealth Management. Culbertson A N And Inc owns 13,170 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 118,990 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp has 384,500 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 121,812 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Thoughts On (New) Devon’s Q1 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Devon’s Transition Is Good News For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Devon Energy Withstand Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Oil Stocks Could Make Big Moves This Week – Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy: Third Quarter Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Value Line Etf (FVD) by 19,397 shares to 347,195 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Etf (IWM) by 8,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,810 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).