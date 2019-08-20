Shelton Capital Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased by $15.13 Million; British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Best Buy (BBY) as Shares Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.89. About 932,362 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 10,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 105,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 94,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 495,454 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY REAFFIRMS YR REV., ADJ. EPS VIEW; 18/04/2018 – Best Buy will become the exclusive retailer of the line-up; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 22/04/2018 – DJ Best Buy Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBY); 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N FY SHR VIEW $4.97, REV VIEW $41.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BLN FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 26,161 shares to 17,580 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 9,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,619 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 109,025 shares. Cwm Lc owns 205 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% or 11,773 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc has 0.37% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0.04% or 79,086 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.1% or 221,755 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Maverick Limited reported 290,750 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 172,926 shares. Stifel holds 0.06% or 292,879 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 48,635 shares. Moody Bancorp Division, a Texas-based fund reported 206 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 30 shares. 48,000 were accumulated by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis &.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,542 shares to 674 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 35,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,615 shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).