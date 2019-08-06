Shelton Capital Management Holding in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Has Trimmed by $240.11 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Drexel Morgan & Company Has Increased Stake

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 95.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 11,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 623 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, down from 12,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 469,671 shares traded or 40.66% up from the average. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Excelsys Technologies Introduces New Intelligent High Power Modular Platform; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEIS); 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 28,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94 million shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Robotti Robert has 0.09% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). 5,272 are owned by Proshare. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% stake. Ls Limited Liability Corp reported 1,166 shares. 57 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Macquarie Gp invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 114,038 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 25,079 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 35,367 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru reported 9 shares. M&T Bancshares has 4,532 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). State Street Corp reported 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis holds 0.88% or 18,541 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 27,732 shares. Private Tru Na has 89,656 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.17% or 50,907 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 148,818 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 220,346 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.7% stake. Lynch Associates In reported 2.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.58% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 23.91 million shares. Bridges Investment Management reported 133,948 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Gibson Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 3,938 shares. Highstreet Asset invested in 0.23% or 49,168 shares. Griffin Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 200,142 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Lc reported 4,536 shares. 1,737 are owned by Winfield Associate Inc.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.