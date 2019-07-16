Shelton Capital Management Has Upped Public Storage (PSA) Stake; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Declined, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Its Holding

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $248.98. About 554,198 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 75,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 12,782 shares to 96 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 16,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 430,500 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $104.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

