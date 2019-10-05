Shelton Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Arista Networks (ANET) by $530,950 as Share Price Declined; Harvey Investment Co Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Increased by $10.96 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 561.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627,000, up from 365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.57. About 326,593 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81M, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Incorporated (NYSE:ECL) by 28,876 shares to 9,631 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 6,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,628 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Il stated it has 128,990 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. New York-based Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Alps, Colorado-based fund reported 12,314 shares. Ensemble Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.96% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tiverton Asset Lc owns 0.7% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 601,722 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 70,376 shares. 1,522 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 25,016 shares stake. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 16,888 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 410,391 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 183,898 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc reported 0.12% stake. Leavell Invest reported 25,130 shares stake. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 96,603 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,359 shares to 25,149 shares, valued at $27.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,879 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).