Shelton Capital Management Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $15.13 Million; Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $317,009 as Stock Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 1,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 1,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 3,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $165.4. About 259,055 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,223 were accumulated by Csat Advisory L P. Scotia Capital Incorporated reported 48,130 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. 22,338 were reported by Braun Stacey Inc. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Pine Limited Company reported 873 shares. 621 are held by Livingston Group Asset Communications (Operating As Southport Management). Blair William & Il holds 263,390 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership owns 20,025 shares. Tiger Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 704,112 shares. Landscape Cap Lc stated it has 751 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co reported 4.95% stake. Cornerstone invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Antipodean Limited Liability Corp owns 3,650 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,985 shares. Patten Gp reported 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 22,189 shares to 4,182 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 3,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,650 shares to 87,758 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl invested in 39,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers Bank has invested 0.09% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested in 0.13% or 2,102 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Assetmark Inc stated it has 30 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 761 shares. Of Vermont owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 0% or 793 shares. Asset Management One Communication Limited holds 3,826 shares. First Republic Inv, California-based fund reported 1,395 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2.63M shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 3,040 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 58,997 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0% or 1,264 shares.