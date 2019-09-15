Shelton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nvr (NVR) by $1.51 Million; Confluence Investment Management Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $1.10 Million; Share Value Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 13,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 810,663 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.96M, down from 823,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 2.18M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 66.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 448 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 230 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $55.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3624.81. About 14,089 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. PREISER DAVID A had sold 500 shares worth $1.61 million on Thursday, May 2.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2,730 shares to 3,023 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 48,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $52.08 EPS, up 7.87% or $3.80 from last year’s $48.28 per share. NVR’s profit will be $190.37M for 17.40 P/E if the $52.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $53.09 actual EPS reported by NVR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

