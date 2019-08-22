Shelton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Sabre (SABR) Holding; Marten Transport LTD. (MRTN) Shorts Increased By 45.13%

Shelton Capital Management decreased Sabre Corp (SABR) stake by 97.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management sold 14,430 shares as Sabre Corp (SABR)’s stock rose 12.54%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 315 shares with $14.75 million value, down from 14,745 last quarter. Sabre Corp now has $6.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 61,926 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Marten Transport LTD. (NASDAQ:MRTN) had an increase of 45.13% in short interest. MRTN’s SI was 988,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 45.13% from 681,200 shares previously. With 177,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Marten Transport LTD. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s short sellers to cover MRTN’s short positions. The SI to Marten Transport LTD.’s float is 2.56%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 10,501 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It operates through four divisions: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. It has a 18.26 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Marten Transport, Ltd. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.52 million shares or 0.29% more from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 0.02% or 10,836 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 20,692 shares in its portfolio. 396,368 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Century Inc has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 26,259 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) or 15,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 72,973 shares. 34,245 were reported by Aperio Gru Ltd Co. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 1.04 million shares. 45,441 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.03% or 4.54M shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 842,856 shares.

More notable recent Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$19.57, Is It Time To Put Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Marten Announces $0.65 Special Dividend – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Werner (WERN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Marten Transport, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Learn From Marten Transport, Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:MRTN) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Llc invested in 3.29 million shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 35,046 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 13,807 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 51,957 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP invested in 84,567 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 103,762 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Td Asset has 19,843 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 73,700 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 246,467 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct owns 7.64M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sabre has $27 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 9.34% above currents $23.78 stock price. Sabre had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley.