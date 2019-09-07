Shelton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $1.20 Billion as Stock Price Rose; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Seizert Capital Partners Has Lowered by $1.21 Million Its Position

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 95.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 56,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2,552 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.47 million, down from 58,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 22,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 879,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.48 million, down from 902,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63,895 shares to 164,547 shares, valued at $38.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc Com (NYSE:BKU) by 36,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 907,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.87% or 374,924 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Service holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,652 shares. Virginia-based Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation has invested 2.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perritt Mgmt invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prudential Financial Inc holds 1% or 11.10 million shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.15% or 4,151 shares. Grace White Ny holds 0.09% or 6,940 shares in its portfolio. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel invested in 496,799 shares or 4.96% of the stock. Natl Pension Service holds 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.64M shares. 451,957 were accumulated by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc. Regent Invest Limited Liability invested in 86,758 shares. Pictet North America Sa invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hyman Charles D holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23,437 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.29% or 177,424 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.