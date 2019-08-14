Shelton Capital Management Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $403.89 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sands Capital Management Lowered by $359.56 Million Its Position

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 4.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 137,461 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 8.94M shares traded or 14.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 14,161 shares to 108 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 23,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 204,229 shares for 5.11% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 620,774 are held by Prio Wealth L P. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.60 million shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,543 shares. Moreover, Stratford Consulting Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerville Kurt F holds 104,615 shares. 37,315 were reported by Iowa Commercial Bank. South State reported 2.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Mgmt Inc has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Graybill Bartz And Associate has 30,428 shares for 4.04% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Company holds 20,232 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 3.12% or 25,729 shares. Montgomery Inv Management Inc has invested 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 522,327 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $431.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Starbucks Be Worried About Robots? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks Corp., Entergy Corp and Veritex Holdings – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks: Remains A Great Opportunity Despite Analyst Downgrades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.51 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.