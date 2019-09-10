Shelton Capital Management Has Raised By $7.78 Million Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lifted Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc acquired 4,862 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 24,792 shares with $2.10M value, up from 19,930 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $32.48B valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $81.34. About 2.05M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT

Shelton Capital Management increased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 163.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management acquired 1,695 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 2,730 shares with $12.54 million value, up from 1,035 last quarter. Public Storage now has $45.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $250.75. About 960,001 shares traded or 20.88% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Valero considering second renewable diesel plant – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy Corp has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 23.43% above currents $81.34 stock price. Valero Energy Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) stake by 5,700 shares to 12,670 valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stake by 17,247 shares and now owns 39,169 shares. Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 8,500 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 6,582 shares. Arosa Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.68% or 110,000 shares. Central State Bank & Tru holds 44,343 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 706,488 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc has 0.53% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 21,394 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.63% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 13,745 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.06% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3,491 shares. Polygon Management Ltd has 10,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 104,143 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 47,422 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com owns 37,509 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Cap Invsts has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Shelton Capital Management decreased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 4,312 shares to 210 valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 9,729 shares and now owns 490 shares. Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.