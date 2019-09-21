Shelton Capital Management Has Raised Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $2.77 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Increased Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Position by $327,600; Shares Declined

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 541.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 20,272 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 3,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.49M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 9360% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 46,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 47,300 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.39 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8,793 shares to 7 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889 shares, and cut its stake in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2,489 shares. Friess Assoc Llc has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Parkside Savings Bank & Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 160 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 113,723 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 1.37M shares stake. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 10,277 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 5,285 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 483,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 26,512 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Comm Retail Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,262 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 4,700 shares.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,676 shares to 4,879 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,589 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.