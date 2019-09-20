Shelton Capital Management Has Raised Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $8.79 Million; Stock Price Rose; Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Shares Declined While Hollencrest Securities Has Upped by $3.16 Million Its Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 662.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 55,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,810 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 8,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 7.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 2397% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 199,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 208,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35M, up from 8,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 6.05M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo lifts semi targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Inv reported 30,201 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Allstate invested in 116,039 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 1.39M shares stake. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America accumulated 0.02% or 2,750 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mcmillion Mngmt Inc accumulated 247 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 3,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,725 shares in its portfolio. Soroban Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 1.69% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Counselors Inc reported 118,454 shares. Wellington Group Llp has 33,518 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Beech Hill Advsr reported 112,887 shares.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $21.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,879 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 18,430 shares to 17,713 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 11,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,456 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Winners named for the Verizon 5G NFL Mobile Gaming Challenge – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.