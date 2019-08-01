Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Agilent Technologies (A) by $48.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Schaller Investment Group Has Boosted Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $4.51 Million as Share Price Declined

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 92.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 4,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 3.00M shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 2.00 million shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 5,296 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 5,720 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co. Great West Life Assurance Can has 491,796 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Com accumulated 0.09% or 18,762 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Starboard Value Lp stated it has 4.51% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Growth Management LP owns 420,000 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Sei stated it has 318,874 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested in 71,344 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 65,385 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Ltd. Guggenheim Lc owns 111,171 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Weitz Mngmt invested in 275,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.02% or 23,771 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 11,280 shares.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares to 88,727 shares, valued at $467.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity. McMullen Michael R. sold $1.31 million worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.51 million for 24.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Capital, a New York-based fund reported 62,924 shares. Sensato Invsts Lc holds 2.94% or 130,537 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 113,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 21,669 shares. 190,334 are held by Stevens Cap Lp. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 6,376 shares. Garde Inc stated it has 13,277 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Martin Currie Ltd reported 0.41% stake. Spinnaker owns 3,694 shares. Cambiar reported 400,037 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 58,821 shares. 244 are owned by Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Company. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).