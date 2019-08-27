Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Catalent (CTLT) Holding By $220.37 Million; 2 Analysts Covering Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG)

Among 3 analysts covering Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zillow Group has $5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 26.04% above currents $33.72 stock price. Zillow Group had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 8. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. See Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray 48.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $31.0000 35.0000

08/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40 New Target: $46 Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

Shelton Capital Management decreased Catalent Inc (CTLT) stake by 95.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management sold 8,940 shares as Catalent Inc (CTLT)’s stock rose 28.12%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 378 shares with $9.32M value, down from 9,318 last quarter. Catalent Inc now has $7.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 362,359 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55.33’s average target is 1.92% above currents $54.29 stock price. Catalent had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of CTLT in report on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 378 shares. Diversified stated it has 11,900 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Ltd has 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 23,698 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 156,118 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 277,646 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.14% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Ing Groep Nv invested in 9,217 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mairs And Pwr has 312,358 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bernzott Advsr, a California-based fund reported 798,920 shares. 18,700 are owned by Merian (Uk) Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Sun Life reported 2,228 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% or 28,310 shares.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Catalent, Inc.’s (NYSE:CTLT) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catalent beats fiscal Q4 consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zillow Group (ZG) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zillow Group (ZG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zillow Group (ZG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Zillow Group Stock Sank Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow: Like Landing On The Moon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.01 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 235,111 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has declined 11.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ZG News: 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 19/04/2018 – Mortgage Denial Rates Fall, but Racial Gap Persists: Black Applicants Twice as Likely as Whites to be Denied a Conventional Loan; 24/05/2018 – Strong Demand Pushes Up Rents Ahead of Peak Rental Season; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 5C; 01/05/2018 – Ride Sharing Codes and Gift Cards are Some of San Francisco’s Most Popular Move-in Specials; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 12/04/2018 – ZILLOW ALSO EXPANDING INSTANT OFFERS TO PHOENIX; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment